Wright's Dairy Rite going strong during COVID-19 outbreak

An iconic restaurant in Staunton has been in the curbside business since the 1950s, and the coronavirus pandemic is bringing them back to their roots.

Wright's Dairy Rite is moving back to their roots as more people are taking advantage of their curbside service. | Credit: WHSV

Wright's Dairy Rite didn't always have their indoor eating space.

"We would be so busy, that people had to ride around and wait for something to open up," Jim Cash, current CEO of Wright's Dairy Rite, said.

Now, as indoor spaces are being closed because of the coronavirus, they're returning to their roots.

"Saturday night at 8:30, everything was packed, and my manager told me it was just like in the '50s," Cash said.

He added they've been hearing from customers who have been coming to the restaurant more often. At Wright's, the traditions are still able to continue, even in a pandemic.

"Dairy Rite is the only place still left that you can say, 'let's go out to dinner,'" Cash said. "He said you can go to a fast food place, you can get it in the drive-thru, and you can go somewhere else, but at Rite's, you can still go out to dinner."

For Cash, the community support means a lot.

"It's a real blessing that we can keep doing what we're doing."

He hopes they can continue to stay open, as they're taking plenty of precautions to keep everyone safe.

