COVID-19 local response fund established at Community Foundation

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has established a COVID-19 Local Response Fund with an initial charitable contribution of $100,000 from a generous Staunton couple.

As the local impact of the pandemic unfolds, our community’s desire to help has been inspiring. Contributing to this new fund is one of many ways in which everyone can make a difference.

Tax-deductible contributions to the COVID-19 Local Response Fund may be made online at www.cfcbr.org/COVID-19 and by check made payable to the Community Foundation (P.O. Box 815, Staunton, VA 24402). Foundation staff are also available to assist with other forms of contributions.

The new fund will provide resources to charitable organizations supporting the residents of Staunton, Waynesboro, and the counties of Augusta, Highland, and Nelson impacted by COVID-19.

Guiding the distribution of resources will be a partnership consisting of the Community Foundation, United Way, Augusta Health, CAPSAW, officials from the local municipalities, business leaders, and others.

“Local needs are multiplying in terms of both magnitude and complexity,” says Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation. “The partnership guiding the use of the COVID-19 Local Response Fund will leverage each member’s strengths and connections to direct the resources where they are needed most.”

Input from the nonprofit sector, churches, fire and rescue, and other organizations on the front line of the local response will play a critical role in helping the partnership better understand specific issues faced by residents. Additionally, the partnership will work to complement rather than duplicate the distribution of State and Federal resources.

The Community Foundation also pledges to contribute their fee for the administration of this fund. As a result, 100% of every contribution will benefit local residents. Please contact the Community Foundation at 540-213-2150 or info@cfcbr.org for assistance with making charitable contributions to the COVID-19 Local Response Fund.

“We have only just begun to assess how this pandemic will affect our community,” noted Layman, “and it is highly likely there will be a disproportionate effect on certain residents.”

Lora Hamp, Chair of the Foundation’s board of directors, added that “this is a time for each of us to look beyond our own personal needs and to invest in our neighbors. We are at our best when we act together with the needs of others in mind.”

The Foundation encourages individuals and families in need of immediate assistance to contact Shenandoah Valley Social Services (www.co.augusta.va.us/government/social-services or 540-245-5800) and to review the Community Resources guide on the website of the United Way of Greater Augusta (www.unitedwayga.org/local-resources).

The Foundation will send additional details regarding the COVID-19 Local Response Fund to the nonprofit organizations serving our community.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge (www.cfcbr.org) believes that the ability to make a difference should be within everyone’s reach. By inspiring philanthropy and the creation of charitable funds, the Foundation is able to respond to needs in Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as the counties of Augusta, Nelson, and Highland through the distribution of grants, scholarships, an awards. As the largest philanthropic institution in the region, the Foundation is dedicated to thoughtful investment in our region’s current needs and its future.