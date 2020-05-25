COVID-19 pandemic didn't stop many from honoring Memorial Day

The COVID-19 pandemic has made large gatherings impossible, but that did not stop some who took time to remember what Memorial Day is really about on Monday.

The American Legion Post 340 also put flags on the headstones of veterans buried in Riverview Cemetery. | Credit: WHSV

For years, American Legion Post 340 has held a service in Riverview Cemetery to honor those who died while serving their country.

"The rifle squad's usually here, we have a folding of the flag, we lay wreaths on the crosses of each war that we have fought in," Michele Taylor, commander of Post 340, said.

However, because of COVID-19, they weren't able to hold their normal service. But members of the post did not allow the day to pass without remembering the fallen.

"I just felt really sad, because I have freedom of what church I go to, I have freedom of joining the military, freedoms of, all kinds of freedoms, and I just felt really sad-hearted we couldn't have our service," Taylor said.

A small group gathered in the cemetery on Monday morning to pay their respects and remember.

"It's a very solemn day that we all need to remember," David Snyder, a Vietnam veteran, said. "I feel like it's my obligation to do that, to remember the fallen soldiers, because I've seen so many of them fall myself."

With song and prayer, they reflected on those who gave their lives in service of others.

"I just wanted to make sure that they had, that they knew that they were remembered today," Taylor said.

They also reflected on what Memorial Day means to them.

"Well, it's hard to sum it up in one word, but like I said, it's a history, and people need to know what happened years ago," Snyder said.