300 COVID-19 tests available in Rockingham County on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the second round of COVID-19 testing for the Rockingham County community will happen from 2:30 pm - 6:30 pm at SRI, which is located at 140 Research Drive off of Rt. 11.

Testing will be done first come first serve.

The testing will be a drive-thru testing event in which people do not have to leave their vehicles and up to 300 tests will be administered: open to Harrisonburg residents, as well as Rockingham County residents.

Chief Jeremy Holloway, of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said drive-thru testing went smoothly on their last testing day, when 197 tests were given out of 400 that were made available.

"The testers will come out to their vehicle so you won't even have to get out of your vehicle," Chief Holloway said. "They'll go in and take the swab, they'll seal it back up, put it in a cooler, and at the end of the testing site, they'll ship it to Richmond."

The state lab is in Richmond, and the community testing is being put on through a partnership with the Virginia Department of Health.

You do not have to make an appointment, do not need insurance, and do not need to present identification to be tested – though those administering the test will gather contact information in order to alert you to your test results in the following days.

Chief Holloway said you will not be notified if your results come back negative, so no news is good news.

He said the time and location was chosen to hopefully catch people as they're headed home from work in the north part of the county and city.

"The personnel we got coming in from the Virginia Air National Guard, they can test at about 100 an hour," Chief Holloway said. "We're set up between 2:30 and 6:30 this afternoon, which gives us a little bit more time and we're trying to catch people prior to going to work on their evening shift or even catch them when they get off."

Chief Holloway said depending on Wednesday's turnout, they hope to hold another testing day for the southern and eastern portion of the county.

The city of Harrisonburg will be holding free mobile COVID-19 testing on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., which be offered in two locations: the parking lot of Faith Community Church, at 1660 S. Main St., and at EMU Commons, 1307 Park Road. Each location will administer up to 250 tests, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you plan to get tested, you're asked to wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from others at all times, and talk to a healthcare provider if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, shortness of breath, and/or a fever.

Harrisonburg's testing on Thursday will not be a drive-thru system. Spanish and Swahili interpreters will be available at EMU Commons; and Spanish, Arabic and Kurdish interpreters will be available at Faith Community Church.

As of May 27, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 746 positive COVID-19 cases in Harrisonburg and 483 cases in Rockingham County.

The City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County urge all residents to continue following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, as well as to continue following Gov. Northam's Safer at Home order and executive order against gatherings of more than 10 people.

