COVID-19 testing site opening up at a Harrisonburg Walmart

This coming week, you will be able to get tested for COVID-19 at a Harrisonburg Walmart.

On Friday, several CVS pharmacies around the Shenandoah Valley are offering COVID-19 testing for the first time, including in Harrisonburg and Waynesboro.

The following week, an additional big chain store will have an option available as well.

Starting on Tuesday, June 16, the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1942 Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg will open up drive-thru COVID-19 testing at their drive-thru pharmacy window.

It will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

According to Walmart, the testing site will be supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics, and state and local officials.

Any adults who meet CDC, as well as state and local guidelines on testing – including first responders and health care providers – can get tested. Generally, those guidelines require showing symptoms of the virus and potential exposure.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Harrisonburg during this time,” said Brooke Mueller, Walmart Public Affairs Director. “We are grateful to our pharmacists and associates who are supporting these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

Store management is reiterating to anyone who plans to get tested that it's only available through the drive-thru and not inside Walmart stores.

Getting tested will require first making an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, which you can find here.

Once there, anyone being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and a self-administered test. Tests will not be available to anyone who walks up.

The testing will be via a self-administered nasal swab test that allows you to swab your own nose on-site while in your vehicle, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on your way out of the drive-thru sites.

Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to anyone tested and the local health department.

The site itself will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.

If you have any questions about testing and appointments, you can call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

If you get tested at Walmart, you're encouraged to make sure you follow all CDC guidelines while awaiting your test results to prevent any potential spread of the virus.