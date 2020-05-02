COVID-19 tests offered to diverse neighborhoods in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg partnered with the Virginia Department of Health and Sentara Healthcare to bring free COVID-19 testing to

two diverse neighborhoods in the city.

Mobile COVID-19 testing center at the Lucy F. Simms Center.

100 tests total, administered on a first-come-first-served basis, was given at testing sites in the Mosby Court and Harris Gardens neighborhoods of the city.

To receive a test, Vice-Mayor Sal Romero said people needed to have at least one COVID-19 symptom, like cough, fever, shortness of breath, or diarrhea.

Tests were only given to one person per household.

Romero said they hope to bring more testing centers to locations across the city in the upcoming weeks.

"We're working very hard to ensure that we bring additional tests because we know that there are more people in our city who do lack the access to the tests, so we want to make sure that it's available to more people across the city," Romero said.

He said they not only brought coronavirus tests, but also educational materials about what COVID-19 is, what to do if you're sick, and prevention.