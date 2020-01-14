Police investigating reported bank robbery in Charlottesville

Police are investigating a reported armed bank robbery along Barracks Road in Charlottesville.

Authorities were called out to the Atlantic Union Bank just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 14. A suspect is said to have brandished a handgun to a teller, and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police believe a red Jeep Cherokee was used in the robbery. An SUV matching that description was soon located in the area of the Hessian Hills Apartment complex, and investigators have called for a bloodhound to assist in their search. The suspect vehicle is believed to have been stolen as well.

CPD Chief RaShall Brackney says the suspect is believed to be a black man who was “heavily clothed,” which is making it difficult to provide a detailed description.

Investigators are reviewing security camera footage as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

