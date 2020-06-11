CVS adding COVID-19 testing sites in the Shenandoah Valley

CVS, which has been offering COVID-19 testing sites at a range of pharmacies across Virginia, is bringing the service to locations in the Shenandoah Valley.

Last month, at Governor Ralph Northam's May 28 press conference, he announced that 39 CVS pharmacies across Virginia would begin offering coronavirus testing using self-swab kits while staff members monitor the use of the test.

However, at the time the service was launched in Virginia, the closest locations to the central Shenandoah Valley offering it were in Charlottesville and Winchester.

Now, CVS is adding 37 more testing sites around the commonwealth, including the following:

• CVS Pharmacy, 780 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• CVS Pharmacy, 1100 South High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

• CVS Pharmacy, 1235 West Broad Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980

• CVS Pharmacy, 1920 Senseny Road, Winchester, VA 22602

• CVS Pharmacy, 840 Berryville Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601

Each site will open up their testing option on Friday, June 12.

The 76 total locations around Virginia will be among more than 1,200 CVS pharmacies around the country offering testing.

The self-swab process allows patients to drive up, get a kit, and swab themselves under CVS pharmacy technician supervision. The pharmacy then collects the sample and sends it to the lab.

A complete list of testing locations can be found here.

If you plan to get tested, you have to register in advance on CVS.com.

You will be required to stay in your car and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where you will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for the tests for both insured and uninsured patients.

