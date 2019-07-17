CVS eye drops recalled over sterility concerns

Following a recall issued earlier this month for eye drops and ointments sold at Walmart and Walgreens that may not be sterile, a similar recall has been issued for eye drops sold at CVS.

The Food and Drug Administration said a variety of Over-the-Counter products produced by Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – the same manufacturer as those sold at Walmart and Walgreens – "indicate a lack of sterility assurance."

Using a product that's not sterile could potentially cause serious infections.

The recall applies to a long list of different kind of CVS Health lubricant eye drops, dry eye relief eye drops, lubricating gel drops, drops for sensitive eyes, and more. You can find a list of all affected products and specific lot numbers here

There have been no reports of injuries or other adverse effects for the products, and Altaire is issuing the recall "due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility."

Altaire notified CVS on July 10 with directions for returning all impacted lots.

If you have any, you should return them to the CVS where they were purchased for a full refund.

Questions can be directed to Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.