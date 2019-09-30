CVS stops sale of heartburn drugs with suspect contaminant

CVS has halted sales of popular heartburn treatment Zantac and the store generic version after warnings by U.S. health regulators.

CVS is the latest retailer to pull the heartburn tablets from store shelves. Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers about a potentially dangerous contaminant in prescription and over-the-counter versions of Zantac.

The FDA said acid-reducing medicines with Ranitidine contain low levels of an impurity that could cause cancer.

In its announcement this weekend, CVS said customers who bought Zantac products can return them for a refund. The retailer will continue to sell other heartburn medications such as Pepcid.

Despite CVS’s decision to stop selling the medicine, Zantac and its generic counterpart have not been recalled, but some manufacturers of the drug have stopped distribution. Health officials say concerned patients should consult their doctor.

