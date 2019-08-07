CVS to launch Amazon Prime-like membership nationwide

CVS is trying to get more millennial customers with a membership program a lot like Amazon's.

The "CarePass" membership will expand nationwide, and it will allow customers to get pharmacy products, including prescription drugs, delivered for free in one to two days. There won't be a minimum purchase required.

The company found that CarePass appeals to a broad range of customers, 20 percent of whom are millennials.

It will cost $5 per month or $48 per year and also includes discounts on CVS-branded items and monthly coupons.

The subscription will give its members access to a 24/7 pharmacist helpline.

CVS says the CarePass program is already a success in select areas.

You can visit cvs.com/carepass/join to learn more about the program.

