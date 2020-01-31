Cakewalk fundraiser to benefit Swoope boy fighting childhood cancer

On Saturday, February 1, 2020, there will be a cakewalk fundraiser to support a little boy fighting childhood cancer.

Bentley is two-and-a-half years old and lives in Swoope. He was diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer.

Marcie Childress, a family friend who is organizing the fundraiser, said he is receiving treatments at UVA Medical Center, and he and his mom will head to Duke in a few months to receive several months of treatments there.

"Bentley is a wonderful little boy and any support this community can give him would be amazing and so many people have already given and shown so much support for Bentley, so we are so grateful and so thankful for everyone," said Childress.

All of the money from the cakewalk will go toward supporting Bentley and his mom as they are living away from home, as well as toward treatment expenses.

"He's doing pretty well so far. The Duke treatment is more intense, so we'll see how that goes," said Childress.

The event is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Churchville Volunteer Fire Department.

Childress said there will be face painting and balloons for children, as well as the cakewalk, and concessions for sale.

The cakewalk is $.50/ walk or $25 to walk all evening.