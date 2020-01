California Republican U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter has resigned a month after being convicted of corruption.

The former Marine leaves one of the GOP’s few House seats in the heavily Democratic state.

Hunter pleaded guilty Dec. 3 to a single charge of conspiring with his wife to misspend at least $150,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses.

He and his father represented the San Diego County district for nearly 30 years.

