California business cited after setting up tent for the homeless

A photography business in California was cited after setting up tent for the homeless as a way to cope with the state’s homeless crisis.

A California business was cited after setting up a tent for the homeless. (Credit: CNN)

James and Lynette Scott put up a tent behind their store, but they are taking it down on Friday after being cited by the city for their effort to try to control the homeless crisis on their property.

They set up a tent behind their business in an effort to keep the homeless from camping out in front of their business, but the city of Modesto says the tent must go.

“The problem is where are they going to go?" Lynette Scott said.

The city of Modest closed its emergency tent city for 450 homeless people last month.

Lynette Scott says since then, there has been an increase in homeless people around her business and in increase in the number of people using her tent.

At least one nearby business has called police to complain about the Scott’s tent, leading the city to issue a the code violation.

“It’s kind of a hopeless feeling," Lynette Scott said.

California governor, Gavin Newsom, is set to issue an executive order Friday morning which would use government assets to bring shelter to the homeless.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN. All rights reserved.