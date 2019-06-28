How to keep your pets calm during 4th of July fireworks celebrations

When Americans celebrate the nation's birthday, people love to see fireworks — but their pets don't like to hear them.

That's why veterinarians are suggesting people take precautions to protect their dogs and cats from the loud and disturbing noises.

Both dogs and cats will hide from the big banging noises, but there are some things pet owners can do to help ease their stress during Fourth of July fireworks, such as by making them comfortable and, in some cases, medication.

Dr. Susan Nelson, with the KSU Veterinary Health Center, said: "Things you can do to try and help your dog out is keep windows closed, keep curtains drawn so they are not seeing the flashes. Maybe keep them in a basement with the radio or TV turned on very loud to try and minimize the noise that they are hearing."

Dr. Jennifer Schaeffer says there a variety of ways to keep your pet secure.

"As far as calming strategies, there are medical and non-medical ones. So the non-medical ones would include things like a thunder shirt. It's kind of like a gentle straight jacket for your pet, it's just a snug-fitting wrap that goes around them and helps them feel like they're having a hug," she said.

In some cases, all it takes is a particular scent to make an animal calmer.

"There are other products like pet pheromone products, like Adaptil and Filiway, to feel more relaxed and take the edge off," Schaeffer said.

She adds to not wait until July 3 to check in with your vet. Make plans now to make sure your pet is safe and secure when the fireworks begin.

Dr. Ayman Salem, with the Harrisonburg Veterinary Emergency Clinic, said there are two main steps to prepare pets for a party or loud noises ahead of time. The first is to take them for a long walk so when the noise does get loud so they will be tired already.

The second is to expose them to loud noise in leading up to your party. Dr. Salem suggests putting on an action movie or playing loud music.

In addition, vets encourage people to ensure their pet has an ID tag or microchip, so, if the animal runs away to get away from the noise, it will be easier to locate them.

Also, even if your dog isn't afraid of fireworks, do not let them outside if you are lighting fireworks. Your pet could try to retrieve them and the high temperatures could hurt them.

If your pet runs away during fireworks and is picked up by animal control, it will immediately be transported to the local SPCA. Almost all SPCA locations will be closed to the public on the Fourth of July, but staff will be there to tend to the animals.

Animals with a collar will be placed on hold for 12 days before being put up for adoption. Animals with no identification will be put up for adoption after seven days.

