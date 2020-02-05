Camp LIGHT receives $23,000 from Share the Love event

On Wednesday, CMA's Valley Subaru surprised Camp LIGHT, a summer day camp for children with special needs and at-risk youth, with a check in the amount of $23,000.

The money was raised with the help of the community through the CMA's Valley Subaru's 'Share the Love' event.

This is the most money raised through the event for a local charity since they started Share the Love in the Shenandoah Valley in 2014.

Camp LIGHT was overwhelmingly the top organization people wanted to help out.

"How much work and how much effort is put in and how many lives this camp is touching... It was a no-brainer for us," Scott Simons, President and Managing Partner of CMA's Valley Dealerships, said.

Camp LIGHT said they are very thankful for the money as it can help send nearly 80 kids to their summer camp this year.

"We went from 190 campers last year to approximately about 220 is what we're looking for this year, so it will definitely help cover the expenses," Scott Balsley, President of Creative Works Farm, said. "If we wouldn't have had this, we would have been struggling a little bit more, so this is a true blessing."

Camp LIGHT has touched the lives of many children in the Valley and even outside the area, and it continues to grow.

"We see the need in our area and outside the area, but also across the country when we become an overnight stay camp when we can see kids from everywhere," Balsley said.

Camp LIGHT is also working to expand their camp to make space for more children to come to camp. Right now, they only have space for 220 kids. They are hoping to have more buildings, along with operational bathrooms, to better serve the kids that come to camp.

"Their vision is so big, that as a community, there is much more work they would like to do, so I would strongly suggest the community to also support Camp LIGHT," Simons said.