Camp RMH students learn wide variety of medical skills

Middle school students visited Sentara RMH to explore health care careers through hands-on activities this week. The day camp’s purpose is to create interest in health care careers, outside of the professions you see everyday.

"They know about the main health care professions that we see on TV, but they don't get to see the whole scope so this allows them to do that to explore," said Silvia Garcia-Romero, Cultural Diversity Manager.

Campers at Camp RMH were taken throughout the hospital visiting the emergency room and even the operating room. Campers also were taken to the pharmacy area to learn more about prescribing medication. Students learned about the importance of developing professional attitudes and behaviors, including maintaining patient confidentiality.

From a mock labor delivery to stitching techniques, students learned a wide variety of skills from professionals.

"I just have never done the suturing part before, I've seen how it looks and I've always wanted to see how it is and how they do it," said Camp RMH participant, Sabrina Abdulla.

Students apply to the program and are selected based on their grades, teacher recommendations and an essay about why they want to participate.