Campaign pushes for licenses for undocumented people

Drive Virginia Forward, a nonprofit advocating for undocumented people to be allowed to get their driver's licenses, held an education fair Friday.

The fair marked the launch of the Drivers for All 2019 Virginia legislative push.

People came to learn more about which local government candidates to talk to even if they do not have the right to vote.

Edgar Lara, director of community engagement at Sin Barreras, said they believe allowing undocumented people to have their license helps them to provide for their family and it keeps roads safer for everyone.

"Our roads become safer when everybody has access or the opportunity to take the test and do all the things that the rest of us have to do to then have a driver's license," said Lara. "The other thing is they're our neighbors and this causes a lot of hardships and leads to a lot of sufferings and often family separations."

The ability of undocumented people to get a driver's license was taken away in 2003.

Copyright 2019 WCAV. All rights reserved.