Campaigns use text messages to reach more voters

We're still a few months out from the 2020 election, but you might already be getting texts from candidates.

While the FCC Telephone Consumer Protection Act regulates robotexts, there aren't rules in place to stop campaign staff from personally sending you a text message.

Campaigns would need a person's permission before sending a mass, auto-dialed text. However, if there is a real person on the other end, hitting send — even if they're using a messaging app to hit send for hundreds of people in a row —the federal protections don't apply.

You can opt out of getting texts if you do receive one.

While getting these messages may be a nuisance to some, a local Democratic committee says text messaging can be an effective way to reach voters.

"I think it is a good way to reach those people who have already opted in, and they might not be paying attention to other forms of media, might not be on social media, they're not paying attention as much to the news, but they still want to be involved in the campaign," Jennifer Lewis, event coordinator for SAW Dems, said.

Lewis said some campaigns will still choose to send texts to people even if they have not opted-in to get those texts because of how low voter turnout is.

"For the congressional race back in 2018, we had a 50 percent voter turnout," Lewis said. "It is really frustrating to work your tail off for a campaign, really try to get people out to the polls, and 50 percent of people stay home."

Regardless, Lewis said campaigns need to be careful about respecting people's privacy, and only text those who opt-in.

If you do get a text that appears to be from a campaign, Lewis cautions people to not click on any links. Instead, search for a website directly to make sure you aren't falling victim to any scams.