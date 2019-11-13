Virginia county declares itself 'Second Amendment Sanctuary'

After a historic win for state Democrats this election, one southwest Virginia county is pushing back.

Campbell County is one of the first localities to declare itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary."

“We’re saying you have to defend our second amendment rights," said James Borland, a member of the Board of Supervisors.

He, along with all county board members, adopted seven additional resolutions into their 2020 legislative agenda.

The measure was passed unanimously.

The resolution is carried up to the state legislature, imploring lawmakers not to back laws that county leaders say target law-abiding gun owners.

Borland says the board hopes their message is a force for state lawmakers.

