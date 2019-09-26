Campbell County investigators, parents issue plea to find missing teens

Just off Timberlake Road Thursday, Campbell County sheriff's deputies and Virginia State Police checked abandoned houses and vacant properties.

They've been searching the area for the past two days, hoping to find some trace of Jasmyn Gordon and Jacob Morris. Gordon and Morris, both 15 and sophomores at Brookville High School, haven't been in contact with anyone they know in more than a week.

"I just want my son Jacob and Jasmyn to come home. We miss them," Jacob Morris' mother, Rebecca Morris, told reporters Thursday morning.

Morris and Gordon's mother, Julie Nowlin, came forward separately Thursday to plea for their children's safe return.

"I just want her to know how much I love her and we just want her home," Nowlin said, when asked if she had a message for her daughter.

Nowlin said a doorbell camera captured her daughter leaving with Jacob September 17. She declined to share the video with WDBJ7, but said the file showed her daughter looking "angry" and departing her home with Jacob willingly.

"I didn't think she was going to run away or anything like that, so I had taken her phone to discipline her," Nowlin said of her last interaction with her daughter. "I told her to go to bed and she later left with him."

Gordon and Morris have run away in the past and were found about 20 miles away in Bedford. Investigators said they're especially worried this time, because of how long the two have been out-of-contact with family and friends. The pair also left with only a few clothes and minimal food.

"Anytime that a child is away from their parents is away from their parents, at 15 years old and they don't have any resources, we certainly have concerns," said Investigator Stuart Herndon with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

Herndon said it's not uncommon for teens to disappear for a few days, but he says most runaways in his area are found within a week.

"We're at over a week now, so we want to make sure all of our citizens are aware that we're looking for them and want to bring them home to their families," said Herndon.

Gordon is is originally from Roanoke, so Investigators say they're looking into the possibility that she could have traveled to that city. If anyone sees Jasmyn or Jacob, they're asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, or 911.