Camper destroyed in fire near the town of Stanley

A camper is a total loss and a pet is dead after a fire in the town of Stanley Saturday night.

According to Chief Terry Pettit, with the Stanley Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of a fire in the 700 block of Judy Lane Extension at 7:11 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes of the call, but the camper had already sustained heavy damage by the time they arrived.

Investigators estimated total damage at about $10,000.

Firefighters say the owner, Donald “Dee” Campbell Jr., did not have insurance on the camper, and is staying with friends. He was away when investigators say a space heater next to a bed sparked the fire.

The camper was located on the property of Wendy Comer.

A pet cat was killed in the fire.

According to Chief Pettit, four units and 20 members of the Stanley Fire Department, along with Page County EMS and the Page County Sheriff's Department, responded to the call and spent about two hours on scene suppressing the flames.

