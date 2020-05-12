Campgrounds can not open fully yet in Virginia.

As Virginia comes closer to Phase 1 of Governor Ralph Northam's reopening, park campgrounds are moving towards reopening in their normal state, but aren't quite there yet.

In Augusta County, Parks and Recreation Director Andy Wells said they're coming up with a plan to reopen campgrounds like the one at Natural Chimney's Park in Mount Solon.

“We can’t open the campground the way we normally would,," Wells said, "We have to take into account some extra measures with regard to contact intensity and contact duration and how much space we need to allow between campsites and the frequency that we sanitize and disinfect restrooms.”

The park has been open but a key to reopening the campgrounds is being able to safely allow the use of bathrooms.

“When you have a campground, you’re required to have shower houses and bathrooms," Wells said. "You can have a bathroom, you can have a park, without restroom facilities, but you can’t have a campground in the State of Virginia.”

WHSV spoke to the general manager of Endless Caverns in New Market Monday. He said since they have hookups for trailers, trailers that have self-contained plumbing have been able to visit the campground. Endless Caverns does not expect a full re-open until Phase 3.

Wells told WHSV that Augusta County will be coming up with a more localized re-opening plan.