Campgrounds and recreation areas shut down in national forests

Like the Shenandoah National Park, our local national forests are closing down campgrounds to make sure people can follow the CDC's social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Thursday, the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests announced that they would be temporarily shutting down all recreation areas and campgrounds, as well as bathrooms, OHV trails, trail shelters and many day-use areas.

Campgrounds and picnic shelters are temporarily unavailable for reservation on Recreation.gov. Anyone who already had a reservation will be notified and refunds will be processed.

However, those refunds, like many refunds right now, may be delayed due to the volume of cancellations.

The national forests have also shut down off-highway trail systems, including the South Pedlar ATV Trail System in the Glenwood-Pedlar Ranger District and the Peters Mill Run/Taskers Gap OHV System in the Lee Ranger District.

The national forests say their number one priority is the health and safety of the public, which is why they ordered the closures.

You can learn more about updates on George Washington and Jefferson National Forests facilities and sites at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation.

