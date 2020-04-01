Campgrounds feel impact of Gov. Northam's executive order

After Governor Northam's Stay at Home order was announced Monday, many campgrounds in the state are starting to feel the impacts, including ones here in the Shenandoah Valley.

"Closing down of our business is really... We're totally unprepared for that and I don't know how we're going to deal with it," Andy Zipser, owner of Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park, said.

Through the most recent executive orders by Gov. Northam, all overnight campgrounds are prohibited from allowing short-term stays. Violations can be charged as a Class 1 misdemeanor.

This is usually the time of year when business picks up for campgrounds, but for now, the lots are empty.

"90 percent of our business is transient, which means it's overnight people, it's people staying for two or three days. That's all going away," Zipser said.

Any reservations that were made up until June 10 that were for less than 14 days now have to be cancelled or postponed, leaving those who rely on overnight stays to make it back home struggling to find a safe place to stop.

"We were debating,'what were we going to do?' Because the truck stops are only for truckers, right? And sleeping at a Walmart might be an option, but we never did it," Dan, a camper, said.

And the order has left many campers and campground owners confused.

"I think the campground is the safest place to be in this situation because there is no crowds, you don't even have to go to the office, you don't have to talk to anybody. You are self contained," Alexandra, a camper, said.

"It's your little bubble, so you've got your own linens, you've got your own bed, you got your own cooking facilities, your own bathroom. You don't have to deal with anybody else or do anything other than stay in your RV," Zipser said.

Zipser says a petition has been created in hopes to have the state re-examine the order and provide a rationale, especially since other other sectors of the hospitality industry, like hotels and motels, were not targeted in the order. That's not in the case in some localities that have taken their own measures though, like Page County.

Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park is still open to month-to-month campers and those who can stay for at least two weeks, but some campgrounds, like Shenandoah Valley Campground in Verona, have had to close completely until the governor's orders are lifted.

"We've had people crying on the phone because they had to cancel... Our numbers were up as of the past two weeks, and now we're shut down," Lisa Rankin, one manager of Shenandoah Valley Campground, said.

Staff and campers are sadden by the closure, but they say the most important thing is that people are safe.

"This has been here for a long time, and I will explain that we have gone through a lot worse things, and we're going to be fine," Tina Riner, another campground manager said.

They said they cannot wait until they're able to welcome back campers when things return to normal.

Shenandoah Acres Family Campground is also experiencing some changes. They said for now, they are keeping the campground open to extended stay guests.

"The great outdoors are a great way to distance themselves socially. Being in the outdoors is a great way to relax. There are opportunities to engage where you are not surrounded by a number of people," President of Locke Lane Management Jon Onrak said.

And to do that, they are taking important precautions to make sure those guests stay healthy, including enhanced sanitation of all their amenities. They are also encouraging campers to use their own facilities to minimize the number of people in a space.

They have also reminded campers that they cannot have gatherings of more than 10 people, and they discouraging campers from coming and going frequently.

Shenandoah Acres is also offering home delivery services, so if someone needs something, like firewood or something from the camp store, it can be brought to their site.

