'Can Your Fines' about to kick off at Valley libraries for the holiday season

Once again, local libraries throughout the Shenandoah Valley are partnering with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to accept canned food in exchange for library fines this holiday season.

The food bank has been stopping by for pick-ups throughout the month and so far the Waynesboro and Augusta libraries have brought in close to 2,000 pounds of food, which comes out to around 1,500 meals.

From November 24 to January 4, at the Staunton, Waynesboro, or Augusta County public libraries, you can erase any fines for overdue books with a donation of canned or boxed food items.

The food drive is hosted annually, through the Valley Libraries Connection and BRAFB, to raise thousands of pounds of food for those in need across central and western Virginia.

The Augusta County Library has locations in Fishersville, Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, and Middlebrook.

Each item donated will waive a single fine for overdue materials. Note that that doesn't include replacing the cost of lost items, though, or collection agency fees.

“We are excited to continue this long-standing tradition of helping our neighbors in need,” said Sarah Skrobis, director of library services. “Last year, the library waived $1,900 worth of overdue fees in exchange for over 1,600 lbs. of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank."

In 2016, Zahir Mamound, Executive Director at the Waynesboro Public Library, told us they've being doing "Food for Fines" for as long as he can remember.

"The response from the community has been always positive. We have always seen the support from the community." said Mamound at the time. "No matter what the project was, the food drive or the renovation back two, three years ago. It has been always wonderful."

He added that most people who donate don't even have fees on their account – they just want to help put food on the table.

"It's a really great way to engage the community in giving and helping hungry neighbors in the region," said Abena Foreman-Trice, communications director for BRAFB. "It's a very wonderful opportunity for us and we're grateful."

Most-needed food items include:

• Canned soups, stews and chili

• Canned veggies

• Cereal

• Peanut or almond butter

• Spaghetti sauce

• Boxed mac and cheese

• Pasta and rice

• Canned tuna and chicken

• Paper products

• Baby food, formula, and diapers

• Soap and feminine products

• Toothbrushes

Please be sure to donate goods that have not expired and have current sell-by and use-by dates.

For more information, you can call the Staunton Public Library at 540-332-3902.