Canada, US extend border closure to non-essential travel

TORONTO (AP) — Canada and the U.S. have agreed to extend their agreement to keep border closed to non-essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Women walk their dogs along a road paralleling the border in Surrey, B.C., Canada, adjacent to a ditch in Blaine, Wash., where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says border is a source of vulnerability so the agreement will be extended by another 30 days.

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April. Trudeau said Canada’s provincial leaders clearly wanted to continue the measures.

Commercial and essential travel is still permitted. This includes healthcare workers, truck drivers and Canadians who live in the U.S. part of the year.

The U.S.-Canada border is the world’s longest between two nations.

Many Canadians fear a reopening. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world, though its per capita numbers are well below many other nations.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media, Inc. contributed to this report.