Candidate in Virginia sheriff race charged with trespassing

A Goochland County sheriff’s candidate faces a trespassing charge for posting a campaign sign on private property.

Levin White, 52, was issued a summons on Oct. 6 for screwing his campaign sign into a tree directly above a “No Trespassing” sign, court documents state.

On Oct. 1, a campaign sign to elect Steven Creasey for sheriff was legally posted on property along Manakin Road near Broad Run Road, documents read. That property belongs to WLS Properties, LLC.

“On October 2, 2019, Sgt. Warren observed that the Creasey sign posted on October 1, 2019, had been removed and displaced 10 yards back into the woods of this property on the ground,” a complaint stated. “Sgt. Warren put the sign back up into its original location and placed a game camera on the property facing the sign to observe any activity relative to the sign.”

According to the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office, the off-duty deputy had requested this sign for the property and set up his own game camera.

On Oct. 5, Sgt. Warren noticed White’s campaign sign posted on the tree.

“The game camera pictures were downloaded … the photos show on October 4, 2019, at approximately 1:35 p.m., Levin James White and Richard Earnest Grizzell placed this sign on the WLS Property in full view of a No Trespassing sign,” the complaint stated. “Photos demonstrate White and Grizzell were both well inside the tree line and in a no trespassing area.”

A statement from White’s campaign regarding the incident reads:

“No comments regarding this matter will be made. This is a legal matter that will be handled by attorneys in a court of law.”

Messages to White’s opponent in the sheriff’s race, Sgt. Creasey, were not immediately returned.

White is a 28-plus year veteran of law enforcement and the military. He served in the U.S. Navy and was also a detective in the Arlington Police Department.

White is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 4, one day before Election Day. Grizzell is also expected to appear in court that day.

