Capito, Manchin announce more funding to expand COVID-19 testing in West Virginia health centers

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced more money to expand COVID-19 testing in health centers across West Virginia.

Both Capito and Moore are members of the Senate Appropriations Committee. They announced $9,833,557 will go toward supporting 28 health centers throughout the mountain state to expand coronavirus testing capacity.

According to a press release, this funding is made as part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump at the end of April.

“As we enter a new phase in our response to the coronavirus outbreak, continuing our work to increase testing capabilities remains a top priority,” said Senator Capito. “Expanding the testing capabilities of our health centers will allow our state to be more responsive to our rural communities and better contain individual outbreaks. Additionally, this funding will help support our hard working and dedicated healthcare professionals by providing additional training, laboratory services, and the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE). West Virginia has been a leader for our country in responding to the coronavirus, and I could not be more proud of the efforts of our citizens. I am encouraged to see this funding coming into our state and the crucial support it will provide.”

“As states across America prepare to slowly reopen, we must work to expand COVID-19 testing capabilities across the country and in West Virginia to ensure we can safely open our businesses and communities,” said Senator Manchin. “Our health centers are on the front lines of the pandemic and continue to provide rapid COVID-19 testing for many West Virginians across the Mountain State. I will continue fight for our healthcare providers to ensure that they have resources they need to expand rapid testing and care for their fellow West Virginians.”

Among the health centers receiving the money, Pendleton Community Care, Inc. in Franklin will recieve $179,599.

Heath Centers Receiving Funding:

· Valley Health Systems, Inc. (Huntington, W.Va.) - $1,220,209

·Community Health Systems, Inc. (Beckley, W.Va.) - $783,409

· Community Care of West Virginia, Inc. (Rock Cave, W.Va.) - $763,549

· Womencare, Inc. (Scott Depot, W.Va.) - $583,624

· Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Inc. (Martinsburg, W.Va.) - $570,604

· Cabin Creek Health Systems, Inc. (Dawes, W.Va.) - $394,729

· Lincoln County Primary Care Center, Inc. (Hamlin, W.Va.) - $395,584

· New River Health Association, Inc. (Scarbro, W.Va.) - $360,679

· Change, Inc. (Weirton, W.Va.) - $351,229

·Wirt County Health Service Association, Inc . (Elizabeth, W.Va.) - $336,994

·Bluestone Health Association, Inc. (Princeton, W.Va.) - $333,619

· Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center (Grantsville W.Va.) - $298,294

· Rainelle Medical Center, Inc. (Rainelle, W.Va.) - $288,379

·E A Hawse Health Center (Baker W.Va.) - $265,669

·Belington Community Medical Services Assoc. (Belington, W.Va.) - $262,609

·Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers, Inc. (Fairmont, W.Va.) - $258,754

·Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Inc. (Camden-On-Gauley, W.Va.) - $257,614

·Monroe County Health Department (Union, W.Va.) - $242,014

·Valley Health Care, Inc. (Mill Creek, W.Va.) - $238,684

· Williamson Health and Wellness Center (Williamson, W.Va.) - $223,579

·Ritchie County Primary Care Assoc., Inc. (Harrisville, W.Va.) - $214,639

·Preston Taylor Community Health Center (Grafton, W.Va.) - $209,914

· Pendleton Community Care, Inc. (Franklin, W.Va.) - $179,599

· Tug River Health Association, Inc. (Gary, W.Va.) - $178,444

· Roane Family Health Care (Spencer, W.Va.) - $176,824

· St. George Medical Clinic Inc. (St. George, W.Va.) - $173,224

· Clay-Battelle Health Services Association (Blacksville, W.Va.) - $157,699

· Mountaineer Community Health Center Inc. (Paw Paw, W.Va.) - $113,389