Capitol Square closed to public until further notice

Virginia's Department of General Services (DGS), with the Division of Capitol Police, announced Capitol Square will be closed to the public until further notice.

Following civil unrest on May 29 that resulted in damage to multiple surrounding buildings and structures, DGS first closed Capitol Square on May 30.

Two Capitol Police officers were injured and taken to VCU Medical Center during the second night of protests in Richmond Saturday night after they were struck by objects thrown at them, officials said.

One officer reported having been struck by a baseball bat, while the other reported being hit by a beer bottle.

“We have a responsibility as stewards of the historic Capitol Square grounds to protect them from depredations and injury,” Joe Damico, DGS Director said. “Until we can be assured that these buildings and grounds, as well as the people who visit or work among them, can be secure from outside threats, it is prudent to keep Capitol Square closed to the public.”

Capitol Square is generally closed from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. daily.

DGS and Capitol Police will monitor activity near Capitol Square to determine when it is appropriate to reopen to the public.

