Capt. Hoover retiring after 37 years with the Harrisonburg Police Dept.

A captain in the Harrisonburg Police Department is stepping down after more than three decades serving the city.

According to the department, Capt. Tom Hoover will retire on Feb. 2. He started at the department in 1983 and moved up through the ranks, serving as S.W.A.T. Team Commander for the department.

His teams helped establish and continue the annual HPD SWAT event, which has been going on for 20 years now.

But more than his leadership roles, police say his sense of compassion for the community and willingness to put in long hours and hard work for the good of the public are what will be most remembered about his time at the department.

You can find the full press release from Harrisonburg police below:

After more than 37 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Harrisonburg, Capt. Tom Hoover will retire from the Harrisonburg Police Department, effective Feb. 2.

A dedicated public servant with a presence in the community matched by few, Hoover’s commitment to the people of Harrisonburg over nearly four decades will be hard to replicate. His is a face many have come to know due to his uplifting personality when engaging with citizens and his willingness to always go the extra mile in representing his department.

Starting as a full-time officer in 1983, Hoover was quickly promoted to Detective in 1988, Sergeant in 1996, Lieutenant in 1997 and Captain in 2011. Capt. Hoover is a recognized expert in the Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) arena. His experience as a firearms marksman and instructor, coupled with his natural tactical abilities served him well as S.W.A.T. Team Commander and advisor to many agencies in our region. In this role, Capt. Hoover stressed improving an officer’s skill sets through realistic training and through competition. His teams over the years competed in various regional and national competitions as well as hosting the HPD SWAT event, which is in its 20th year.

But his list of accomplishments only tells part of the story about how much he has given to HPD, his colleagues, and the community he serves.

“Capt. Hoover maintains an optimistic outlook and a high degree of involvement in the operation of the department,” HPD Chief Eric English said. “He always makes a favorable impression and works harmoniously and effectively with others. Hoover demonstrates a commitment to the goals of the organization and takes pride in his job and the accomplishments of the Harrisonburg Police Department.”

As a detective, Hoover worked a number of highprofile cases, including the murders of Shirley Collins and Leann Whitlock, and he has been recognized time and again for his actions toward protecting and serving the people of Harrisonburg.

Of his investigative ability, former Chief of Police Richard Presgrave wrote, “His investigatory nature, coupled with his ability to put in long hours and work hard have been instrumental in the successful prosecution of numerous cases that would not have happened otherwise.”

Since his promotion to Captain, Hoover has served as the Bureau Commander of each division in HPD, including Operations, Special Operations and Administration. Aside from his administrator responsibilities, Capt. Hoover has enjoyed teaching a variety of topics: use of force, search and seizure, firearms, crime scene processing, active shooter, and more; all in a genuine desire to develop and enhance officer skill and citizen awareness.

In the community, Capt. Hoover’s great sense of compassion is evidenced by activities such as the Secret Santa and the Shop-with-a-Cop initiative which has benefitted so many families and youth. His participation in National Night Out and through community walks help the department maintain constructive relationships that bolster our policing efforts.