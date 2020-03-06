Car accidents increase just after Daylight Saving Time

With Daylight Saving Time this weekend, not only do we adjust our actual clocks, but our cycle of daily life gets shifted an hour later.

This means commuters who drive around an hour after sunrise will be commuting directly when the sun is rising next week.

Losing an hour of sleep is another change we'll have to adjust to.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, accidents increase the Monday and Tuesday following a time change forward.

Over the last five years, trends have shown that accidents on the roadways in our area go up by 11 percent compared to the Monday and Tuesday before Daylight Saving.

Sunrise will be at 7:36 a.m. on Sunday and sunset will be at 7:16 pm.