Car attack survivors make requests during McAuliffe's book tour

Survivors of James Alex Fields Jr.'s murderous car attack on Aug. 12, 2017, had some tough questions for former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe during a book tour stop in Washington, D.C. this week.

McAuliffe's book, which he has been heavily promoting recently, is called "Beyond Charlottesville," and it tells the story of the state's response to the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

The group, which included activists like Rosia Parker and Anna Malinowski, asked the former governor to stop donating proceeds of the book to the Virginia State Police Association and to meet with survivors.

The proceeds for the Virginia State Police Association are in honor of Lieutenant Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates, who died when their helicopter crashed near Old Farm Road on Aug. 12, 2017. They were headed back to Richmond after patrolling Charlottesville from the air.

However, Malinowski said the police association doesn't deserve the money because of the role she said troopers served during the Unite the Right rally.

"State police didn't do anything to protect us when skirmishes broke out," she said. "They didn't do enough to protect marginalized people."

A comprehensive independent report in the months after the rally found that law enforcement "failed on multiple fronts" in their response, largely due to "planning and coordination breakdowns"

In a statement, McAuliffe said, "I would look forward to meeting with those who suffered on that horrific day and use this project to support efforts aimed at healing divisions and aiding victims. Racism and hate have no place in Virginia."

With these requests, Malinowski hopes survivors can get the support they need.

"There are survivors who don't have any money for any of the surgeries that they still have to get," Malinowski said. "There's people who have become homeless who can't pay their rent. Survivors are still suffering and we still need money, and we still need support."

Part of the proceeds from the book are also going to the Heather Heyer Foundation, which is dedicated to Heather Heyer, who was killed in the car attack on Fourth Street during the 'Unite the Right' rally.

