Car crash into light pole causes early morning road closures in Harrisonburg

In a traffic alert: Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center is reporting that W. Washington Street is closed from N. Main Street to N. Liberty Street in Harrisonburg.

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center confirmed the closure is the result of a car crashing into a light pole in the area.

Harrisonburg Electric Commission has been alerted, and will be responding, according to HRECC. As of now there have been no reports of any power outages. They are unsure of how long it will take to open the roads back up.

This is a developing story.