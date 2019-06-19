Car on its side causes backups on I-81 North in Staunton

UPDATE (12:17 p.m.):

Both northbound travel lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened after a crash in which a car appears to have ended up on its side against a guardrail at mile marker 220.4 Monday afternoon.

First responders have moved entirely within the right shoulder to attempt to clear the scene, so it remains closed. The exit ramp has reopened as well.

___________

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 through Augusta County, including drivers planning to head east on Interstate 64, should be prepared for delays Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash initially closed the northbound left shoulder, right lane, and right shoulder of I-81 at mile marker 220.4.

That's just north of the exit for Route 262 and just before Exit 221, for Interstate 64.

A VDOT traffic camera in the area shows a car on its side up against the guardrail.

By 12:15 p.m., backups had reached at least three miles from the scene. At that point, however, the left shoulder was reopened and the closure affected the right lane and right shoulder, as well as the exit ramp.

Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 in the area as well, as drivers try to find detours.

