Earth Day 50 has different feel due to COVID-19

Earth Day is the birth of an environmental movement.

That happened half a century ago, when politicians reached the idea that we needed to improve our planet after industrialization was beginning to take a toll on the planet.

By the end of 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was formed and soon after, many environmental acts were passed by Congress to enforce some of the first environmental laws such as the Clean Air Act and the National Environmental Education Act.

Earth Day became a global phenomena by 1990, when a group of environmental leaders approached one of the founders of Earth Day, Denis Hayes about expanding the movement. By then, 141 countries were in on new measures to help the Earth such as global recycling projects. This helped pave the way for the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Earth Day 2000 then brought a new element to Earth Day. In 2000, talks of combating global warming and creating clean energy began.

While clean energy and global warming are still two major climate concerns, the coronavirus pandemic brings good news to carbon emissions.

Global carbon emissions are expected to fall six percent this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says.

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas says it's "short-term" good news for the environment, but won't be enough to get the world back on track to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement targets.

"This crisis has had an impact on the emissions of greenhouse gases," he said during a virtual press briefing.

"We estimate that there is going to be a 6% drop in carbon emissions this year because of the lack of emissions from transportation and industry and energy production."

The WMO says while the coronavirus pandemic may result in a temporary reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, it is not a substitute for sustained climate action.

"Whilst COVID-19 has caused a severe international health and economic crisis, failure to tackle climate change may threaten human well-being, ecosystems and economies for centuries," Taalas said.

"We need to flatten both the pandemic and climate change curves."

In a world where humans are currently halted, Earth Day 50 brings new sights such as city pollution clearing and animals hanging out in urban areas.