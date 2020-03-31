Cardiologist: Stay home, but if it's an emergency go to the hospital

At Sentara RMH, Medical Director of Cardiology Dr. Brad Rash said things have been different lately because of the coronavirus.

"We're still trying to see most new patients in person," Rash told WHSV on Monday. "It's hard to do that over the telephone or by video. But I'd say over 80 percent of our patients now we are seeing by video just to try to keep them home and keep them safe."

Some of the patients Rash sees are high risk.

"There are definitely certain populations that are at higher risk if they were to acquire coronavirus," Rash said. "Heart failure patients, patients with uncontrolled diabetes or renal failure, folks who are over the age of 70 especially are at high risk for this. So those are the folks that we're really trying to keep at home."

While Rash recommends staying home, he urges patients to still seek immediate medical attention in the case of an emergency.

"If you are having concerning symptoms such as chest pain, especially if it's worse on exertion and it's continuing to get worse or if you're having stroke-like symptoms, those folks really should still come to the emergency room right away and not delay treatment," Rash said.

