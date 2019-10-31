Caregivers conference highlights resources available to family caregivers in the Valley

The month of November is National Caregivers Month, and Valley Program for Aging Services has partnered with James Madison University's Institute for Innovations and Health and Human Services to put on a caregiver conference.

The caregivers conference is free to attend, but registration is required | Photo: WHSV

Beth Bland, the director of senior services for VPAS, said the conference is focused on providing practical tools and tips for caregivers, in addition to letting them know what services are available.

"This conference is just one way that VPAS is trying to reach the family caregiver and help them be better prepared in their role so it's not so overwhelming," said Bland.

The keynote speaker is motivational speaker and author Loretta Veney, who is a caregiver for her mother as well.

"We see the conference as kind of the first step in our initiatives and our strategic focus on providing more support services to caregivers," said Bland.

The Confident Caregiver: A Family Caregiver Conference is on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

It will take place at the James Madison University's Festival Center and is free to those who attend, but registration is required.

You can register online here or call 540-615-5341.