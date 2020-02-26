Cargill developing plant-based 'meat' products

A new player is entering the plant-based game.

Agriculture giant Cargill is taking on start-ups "Impossible Foods" and "Beyond Meat" with its own offerings.

Cargill plans to offer private-label plant-based products to retailers and restaurants starting in April.

The Minneapolis-based company has been around for more than 150 years and is among the largest privately owned companies in the world.

The smaller companies have made in-roads in fast food.

Impossible Foods, based in Silicon Valley, has partnered with Burger King to offer the Impossible Whopper.

And Beyond Meat products are offered in several Carl's Jr. menu items.

Food giants Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods launched plant-based products of their own last year.

