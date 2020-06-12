Cargill donates to Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic

The Cargill Global Partnership donated $15,000 to the Free Clinic recently to help support the Harrisonburg Rockingham Free Clinic's COVID-19 response.

In mid-March, the clinic created All-Day Wednesday Marathon Clinics, telehealth appointments and 90 prescriptions to help provide medical care to uninsured residents in the area. The clinic said they serve many workers who are considered essential, so expanding their offerings was important to help workers stay health and continue working.

As businesses are opening, the Free Clinic has had to expand its offerings to meet the needs of the community. The donation from Cargill will allow the clinic to take on 24 new patients, operate 56 clinic hours and provide 60 language interpretive services. The clinic said the money also means they can schedule 200 medical visits, dispense 1,200 prescriptions and distribute 1,800 masks to the community and patients.

The Free Clinic is a 501(3)c organization that provides affordable healthcare to low income and uninsured adults, regardless of their citizenship status. You can find more information about the clinic on their website or on Facebook.