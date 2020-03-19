Carilion Clinic confirms 1st positive coronavirus case in southwest Virginia

Carilion Clinic announced on Thursday that a patient has tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, marking the first confirmed case in southwest Virginia.

According to Carilion, the positive case was diagnosed in an elderly patient who lives in the Alleghany Health District, which includes Roanoke County and Roanoke City.

Health officials say the patient is listed in serious condition.

The person was admitted to Carilion Memorial Hospital on Monday, March 16. displaying symptoms similar to COVID-19, and was tested.

The patient was placed in a COVID-19 isolation unit. Results were received from a commercial testing lab on March 19 and immediately shared with the Virginia Department of Health, Carilion said.

The Virginia Department of Health is overseeing the investigation to trace relevant patient contacts.

As of March 19, Carilion Clinic had tested 172 patients for COVID-19, with 69 negative results and one positive. Carilion is awaiting results for the remaining 102 tests.

The Alleghany district case is in addition to the 94 cases confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health earlier on Thursday and the 3 new cases in the Charlottesville area.

The Virginia Department of Health updates the case totals on their website at noon each day based on positive test results shared with their department by 5 p.m. the day before.

