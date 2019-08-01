Carilion opens new Velocity Care at White's Travel Center

Just behind the truck stop at White's Travel Center, there's a brand new building where patients will be welcomed for a range of medical care, including care that falls short of needing the hospital.

“It actually provides a bridge between primary care and the emergency room,” Kim Roe, the Carillion Vice President of Family and Community Medicine, explained.

“And these urgent care centers have proven to meet a very important need – those who have a need that comes up, don’t have the time to make an appointment," said Greg Madsen, Vice President for Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital. "We’re here for them during the day and after hours. And so we have a real proven track record of success.”

The new facility has everything from its own lab and X-ray facility to putting a pharmacy right next door.

“We can do basic primary care here," Roe said. "But we can also do some fairly acute type of injuries here, and then, if the patient needs to be transferred to high-level care, we can certainly arrange that.”

And that will bring care not just to the travelers and truck drivers at White’s, but to the community in general.

“It feels good to meet the needs of people," Madsen said. "If there’s a lack of access to care, and we can fill it in some way shape or form, that’s meaningful, that’s purposeful, and our whole team feels that way. And so this is just one more example of us achieving our mission.”

White's Travel Center is just off of Exit 205 on Interstate 81, between Staunton and Lexington.

Our travel center serves nearly 2 million visitors every year,” said Bobby Berkstresser, owner of White’s Travel Center. when the clinic announced. “For many of the truck drivers, scheduling medical visits is not an option. This will provide them instant and convenient access to care without disrupting their busy travel schedule.”

The building is at the corner of Steeles Fort Road and Commerce Park Drive.