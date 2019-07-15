Cars can reach deadly temperatures in 10 minutes

Temperatures are heating up this week and it's important for people to remember that leaving kids in cars can be deadly.

Sun shining on car, trapping in heat. | Credit: WSHV

"If the temperature is 80 or 90, the car could be getting up to well over 100 degrees even with the windows cracked," Dr. Laura Kornegay, Director of Health for the Shenandoah Health District said.

According to the National Safety Council, 52 kids died last year from having a heatstroke in a car.

A child's body heats up three to five times faster than an adult body, leaving them at a higher risk for heat stroke if left in the car, which is why it's important to check the back seat before locking up.

Cars have the greenhouse effect, trapping heat inside the car and causing the temperature to rise up to 20 degrees hotter in just 10 minutes.

According to KidsandCars.org, children have died from having a heatstroke inside a car even when it was only 60 degrees outside.

Kornegay said to prevent heat stroke, children need to be kept cool and stay hydrated.

"Leaving them in an un-air-conditioned car without access to water is just a recipe for danger," Kornegay said.

KidsandCars.org reports more than half of child vehicular heatstroke deaths since 1990, happened because the child was unknowingly left in the car.

"We live in a bit of a distracted society where folks are trying to do a lot of things at once and sometimes even those common sense things can need those visual reminders," Kornegay said.

The Centers for Disease Control, recommends putting a stuffed animal in the child's car seat to move to the front seat as a visual reminder that there's a little one in the back.

Kornegay said awareness is key when preventing hot car deaths and that includes locking cars after the child is out, so they can not get back in.