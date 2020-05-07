Carvana launches new markets for online car delivery, including Staunton

Carvana, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars online, is expanding to 100 new markets this week, including Staunton.

According to the company, they will offer touchless home delivery to 100 more cities across 24 states to provide people who need to purchase a vehicle amid the COVID-19 pandemic the chance to buy a vehicle with an entirely online car buying experience.

Essentially, people can buy a vehicle entirely online from home, with a 7-day return policy if the vehicle is not what was expect.

Customers can shop from more than 20,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, with 360-degree virtual vehicle tours and select what they call "as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery" to get the vehicle.

The company says their expansion can help people as COVID-19 fundamentally changes the way people view shopping.

It was founded seven years ago "with a mission to change the way people buy cars" by providing a self-service platform for people to shop from the comfort of their own home and then get a vehicle delivered to their driveway.

“We know that many consumers are spending more time at home, and balancing that with the need to keep moving. For many, that includes the need to buy or sell a car, and often their options are limited,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “That’s why we are bringing as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to even more consumers and launching 100 markets.”

As of May 7, the company is now available in 261 total markets across the U.S.

Among the newest 100 markets added this week are Blacksburg, Lynchburg, Staunton, and Winchester in Virginia, as well as Morgantown, Parkersburg, Weiton, and Wheeling in West Virginia.

