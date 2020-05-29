Case against Appalachian Trail murder suspect lags in federal court

The case against a man accused of murder on the Appalachian Trail has had little movement since he was ordered to receive even more medical treatment.

James Jordan was arrested a year ago after police say he stabbed another hiker to death on a remote section of the trail in Wythe County. Last July, he was deemed not competent to stand trial. In November, he was ordered to undergo medical treatment through January.

But in late February, according to court documents, a judge granted an extension of his medical treatment for 150 days. Jordan is being treated at a medical center in North Carolina.

The 31-year-old Jordan, from West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, is charged with murder and assault with intent to commit murder for allegedly attacking two hikers with a knife on the Appalachian Trail in Wythe County on May 11.

Ronald Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahama, died after being stabbed repeatedly, and a female hiker was seriously hurt. Authorities have not identified the woman.