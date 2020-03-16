Case continued for man with 11 child pornography charges

On Monday, a case involving a man charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography in Harrisonburg was continued.

Back in June, 21-year-old Juan Sebastian Rivas Duarte was arrested for the charges, and police said this was not his first time charged with possession of child pornography.

Duarte's attorney was present in court on Monday, but Duarte himself was held at the Rockingham County Regional Jail

The judge said given the conditions, he set Duarte's case 90 days out and continued it to June 15 at 10 a.m. in Rockingham County Circuit Court.

Many court cases across Virginia that aren't considered essential or emergency proceedings are being continued to latest months, in accordance with a judicial emergency declared by the Supreme Court of Virginia.

