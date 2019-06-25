Casting open for extras on new "Walking Dead" series in Virginia

The chance has come for you to be a part of the "Walking Dead" - and get paid for it.

Earlier this year, AMC announced its plans to film a new series in the franchise right here in Virginia.

They'll be filming ten episodes in central Virginia this summer for the new show, which focuses on the first generation to come-of-age in the franchise’s apocalyptic realm.

Now, as the shoot gets closer, they need extras for filming in Richmond and its surrounding areas starting in July and going all the way through November.

According to Kendall Cooper Casting, the casting agency in charge of extras casting for the series, they need people of all ethnicities, ages and genders for various roles.

They're particularly interested in actors with a background in movement or dance, with open availability and a flexible schedule.

As with most extra work, you'll be paid for being there, but not for travel or housing expenses.

To submit your name for consideration, email RVAextras@KendallCooperCasting.com with the subject line “WALKING DEAD.”

If you're an actor who's a SAG/AFTRA member, the process is a little different. You can send an email with subject line “SAG SUBMISSION” or there will be an open casting call on Saturday, June 29, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Email OpenCallDetails@gmail.com for location info.

In your email, you should include three current photos, including a close-up of your face (a headshot) and two full body photos with your current hairstyle/length and any facial hair.

Also include the info below in this format.

Name:

Phone Number:

Email Address:

City and State you currently live in:

Union Status: (SAG or Non-Union) If SAG, please include your SAG number

Age or Age Range: (Also list DOB if under 18)

Height/Weight:

All Clothing measurements (MEN: Suit Jacket, Shirt, Pant, Waist, Shoe)

(WOMEN: Dress, Pant, Shirt, Shoe, Bust, Waist, Hip)

Do you have any tattoos?: (If yes, briefly list location and size of tattoo)

Do you have specialty movement/dance/athletic experience? If so, please describe:

Do you have a flexible schedule? (Filming is typically a 12+ hour long commitment, typically Monday-Fridays, often short notice)

Do you have a car? If so, please provide the make/model, color and year along with a picture.

Please describe any previous stand-in experience and list the actor/production. Also, please attach a Headshot / Resume if you have one (optional).

For more information on casting notices throughout the season, you can follow Kendall Cooper Casting RVA on Facebook.

