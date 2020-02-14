Cat shot with arrow recovering, up for adoption

The Danville Area Humane Society says a cat found in January with an arrow through her body has survived, recovered, and is up for adoption.

The shelter is offering a "huge thanks to the doctors and staff of Animal Medical Center who performed three surgeries and many other procedures."

The society is still offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who hurt the cat last summer.

The Humane Society says when employees of A.S. Pugh Roofing Company on North Main Street went to work the morning of January 2, they found the tortoiseshell cat with an arrow lodged in her side. The cat underwent surgery to remove the arrow; the attached photo is of the cat still under anesthesia.

A representative of Animal Medical Center said, “She got lucky; the arrow hit right above her heart and lungs.”

Paulette Dean, executive director, said, “This, sadly, is a reminder why we urge people with cats to keep them inside. An outside cat is at the mercy of anyone they meet. We are very grateful for the wonderful people at A.S. Pugh Roofing Company."

Anyone who submits information to Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or through CARE is eligible for a second reward.

It's at least the second incident in the past year in which veterinarians in southern Virginia rescued a cat that was found with an arrow through its body.

