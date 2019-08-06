Cat shot with arrow still recovering at Angels of Assisi

UPDATE (Aug. 6):

Neighbors are wondering how a cat was shot with an arrow / Source: Ashley Roberts

A little over a week after a 3-4 year old black cat was pierced with an arrow, he is still recovering at Angels of Assisi in Roanoke.

The cat was found near Pine Tree Mobile Park home in Roanoke with an arrow going all the way through his body.

Now, the cat, who has been named "Little John," is recovering well. According to his friends at Angels of Assisi, the cat received the name because Little John was Robin Hood's best friend.

Fortunately, the arrow that pierced his body didn't hit any vital organs.

Little John gets lots of attention and is eating and drinking like normal.

He still has a few more weeks of recovery left, as he just got neutered over the weekend too. He will be put up for adoption at Angels of Assisi once he is completely healed.

Police are still searching for whoever is responsible for shooting the cat, which was not microchipped and had no owner that officials could track down.

___________

An investigation is underway in one Roanoke neighborhood after a cat was found wandering around with an arrow through its body.

Officials with Angels of Assisi, an animal shelter and community pet clinic, say the cat is not completely recovered yet, but veterinarians removed the arrow and have the cat on pain medication. While officials with animal control investigate, neighbors near where the cat was found are wondering how this happened.

"Yeah, there was a lot of people, a lot of commotion going on and that's what I opened my door to," said Michael Eck. "You know, I was just waking up."

Eck lives in the Pine Tree Mobile Home Park near where the cat was found. He said he opened his door to unusual chatter outside on Thursday morning.

"They were just screaming, 'There's an arrow through a cat,'" he said of his neighbors. "And I really didn't believe it at first until I seen it."

As Eck approached, he saw something he won't be able to erase from his mind. It was a black cat with an arrow sticking straight out of its body.

Ashley Roberts had just left her home in the area when she saw the cat. She jumped out of her car and scooped the animal out of the road.

"She was screaming 'someone call animal control," said Robert's friend Maegan Bobbit.

"It just looked terrible and I couldn't really look at it," Eck said.

Bobbit helped care for the cat until animal control came and took him to Roanoke.

"He probably used up one of his nine lives, but he's probably expected to make a good recovery," said Lisa O'Neill, the executive director of Angels of Assisi.

She says fortunately, the arrow didn't hit anything vital in the two-year-old tabby

"We did additional X-rays, a thorough exam on him, and treated his wounds where the arrow came in and out," she said.

For the next couple of days, the cat will stay in a climate controlled chamber with its own oxygen supply and a supply of antibiotics. If no owner is found, and if the cat continues to recover, he'll be put up for adoption. The cat's recovery time is unknown at this point.

But whoever did this isn't off the hook. Roanoke County Police are now investigating the case, and O'Neill says they'll have her help.

"Our job at Angels of Assisi is to provide the medical documentation, and any photos, and any treatments that have been done," she said.

"And I'd like to find out who did it, because that's just wrong," said Eck.

Animal control investigators said they don't know of any owner and it wasn't microchipped. They don't yet have a suspect.

Back at Pine Tree, Ashley Roberts plans to keep her cat, Woody, safely indoors. And she hopes that whoever did this pays the full price.

"I hope that justice is served and that they are found," she said.

