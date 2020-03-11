Catholic Diocese of Richmond approves guidelines amid coronavirus outbreak

The bishop of Richmond approved more measures for the Catholic Diocese of Richmond as a result of the coronavirus.

Bishop Barry C. Knestout said the following guidelines are to take effect imediately in all parishes, schools, residential adult care centers and ministries within the diocese:

- Cease distribution of the Precious Blood (Christ is fully present under both species of the Blessed Sacrament).

- Refrain from shaking hands during the Sign of Peace (bow or verbal gesture is appropriate).

- Refrain from holding hands during the Lord's Prayer.

- Remove holy water from the baptismal and holy water fonts.

According to its website, the diocese continues to urge anybody who is will to stay at home and avoid Sunday mass.